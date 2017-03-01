So into you. Ariana Grande was intrigued by Mac Miller long before they began dating. The "Side to Side" singer opened up about their relationship in a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

Eric Ray Davidson for Cosmopolitan

"I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent," Grande, 23, explained in the new issue. "We weren't ready at all, though, to be together. It's just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time."

Eric Ray Davidson for Cosmopolitan

Prior to their romance, Grande dated Big Sean for eight months until April 2015. She moved on with backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, but the pair called it quits in July 2016 after nearly a year together.

Grande and Miller, 25, her collaborator on the 2013 song "The Way," first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed kissing at Japanese eatery Katsu-Ya in L.A.'s Encino neighborhood in August 2016. The pop star took him as her plus-one to the MTV Video Music Awards just days later.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I've never looked at love as something that I need to complete me. I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete," Grande told Cosmo. "You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better."

