Ariana Grande has spoken out after the deadly massing shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1. The attack came just four months after the suicide bombing at the singer's concert in Manchester, England, which left 22 people dead and 250 injured.

"My heart is breaking for Las Vegas," Grande, 24, tweeted on Monday, October 2. "We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism."

The "Dangerous Woman" singer's brother, Frankie Grande, also reacted to the news. "I am devastated over the tragedy in Las Vegas," the TV personality, 34, wrote on Instagram. "I'm sending all my love and light to everyone who was affected. Victims, families, witnesses, responders, everyone. These acts of violence must STOP! I pray the light will drown out the darkness in this world."



At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Jason Aldean was performing on stage at the time of the attack, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, died of what law enforcement believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound before police broke into his hotel room.



Ariana's manager Scooter Braun also took to social media on Monday to express his condolences. "I don't really have words this morning. I am deeply saddened. And as horrifying as it is to say I can't tell you I'm surprised. Our greatest challenges are ahead of us," he wrote in a lengthy Twitter statement. "What took place in Las Vegas last night should never happen. What took place in Manchester should never happen. What took place in Charlottesville should never happen. But they are all happening. And ALL of them are terrorist attacks."

Families trying to locate missing loved ones should call 1-866-535-5654.



