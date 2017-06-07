Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert made an impact on just about everyone who tuned in. The songstress shared a sweet video on Instagram on Tuesday, June 6, of a baby crying while listening to her perform “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on Sunday.

As previously reported, Grande performed the song to close out the One Love benefit concert on Sunday, June 4. The singer put together the charity event after 22 people were killed and dozens others injured following a terrorist attack at her May 22 concert in Manchester, England.



The “Dangerous Woman” singer performed alongside artists including Miley Cyrus, the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay. The event raised $13 million in donations for the Red Cross.

During the moving show, Grande spoke about meeting some of the victims and their families, telling the audience about the mother of Olivia Campbell, 15-year-old who died after a suicide bomber detonated his device as fans were leaving the arena.

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

“As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying,” Grande said, getting emotional. “And she said Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.”

