Ariana Grande is reeling after at least 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 22, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Ariana is inconsolable. She's absolutely heartbroken," the insider tells Us. "She can't believe this happened. She spent the night crying with her backup dancers and saying how much she adores her fans."

Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com

The attack occurred shortly after the pop star's performance at the Manchester Arena concluded as thousands of concertgoers, many of them children and teenagers, were leaving the venue. In addition to the fatalities, at least 59 people were injured in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called a "callous terrorist attack."

Grande, 23, was physically unharmed in the incident, though she is struggling to cope with the news. Her team is still evaluating the future of the Dangerous Woman world tour. "They haven't made a decision yet what's going to happen but will assess over the next few days," a second source close to Grande tells Us. "But right now, the tour and whether to postpone isn't even on their mind. The only thing Ariana and her team are focused on now is the victims. A decision has not been made about Thursday's show [at London's O2 Arena] either, but obviously that will have to happen soon."

Hours after the attack, the "Into You" singer tweeted that she felt "broken," adding, "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."



Officials have identified the attacker as 23-year-old Salman Abedi. A second 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.



