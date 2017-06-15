Courtesy of Ariel Winter/Snapchat

Sealing the deal! Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, took a big step in their relationship on Wednesday, June 14, by getting matching tattoos.

Winter, 19, took to social media to debut the couple’s new ink, revealing that they each GOT have a half of a heart! The Modern Family star Snapchatted a sweet picture of her hand next to Meaden’s to make the heart halves whole again. “M n Bae,” she wrote.

Winter and the Aftermath actor, 29, also permanently expressed their love with coordinating finger tattoos. The actress shared her new tattoo, a piece of cheese, pressed against his peanut butter jar. She wrote, “Peanut butter and cheese with my love” with a red heart.

The TV star already has a mass collection of body art. Her new tattoos will sit alongside a spade on her right inner wrist, a Greek phrase across her hip, a roman numeral on her left elbow, a tiger on her upper back, and the initials of her nieces and nephews across her rib cage.

Winter and Meaden sparked dating rumors last November, after they were spotted smooching at the Hollywood hot spot Delilah. They made their red carpet debut as a couple the following month.

In May, the actress revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Meaden has moved into her sprawling $1.5 million spread in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood. At the time, she told the late show host, “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great, he does all that,” she said at the time. “I’m like the worst wifely person.”

