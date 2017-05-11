Taking their relationship to the next level! Ariel Winter revealed during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, May 10, that she’s moved in with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. See what she said in the video above.

The Modern Family actress, 19, and the Aftermath actor, 29, first went public with their relationship last November, and they officially made their red carpet debut the following month.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Winter spilled on shacking up with Meaden in her $1.5 million pad in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood. "I do have my own house. Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me,” she told Kimmel. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great, he does all that. I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple. I baked those two the other day. They were edible.”

Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

She added that she’s “horrible” at other kinds of cooking, cleaning and home repairs. “I’m like the worst wifely person,” she said. “Like I said, I bake those pies. He does everything else. It’s great."

The actress also opened up about her plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles, and pursue a political science degree. “I want to be a lawyer,” she said. “I wouldn’t give up acting. I love being an actress. I think it’s great, but I definitely want to have another skill. … I could be an actress and never get another role in my life, and as long as I have a backup plan, then I’ll be set."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!