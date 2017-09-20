Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Ariel Winter’s estranged mother, Crystal Workman, is speaking out about her daughter’s fashion choices. "I just want to see her have respect for herself,” Workman told Inside Edition in an interview published on Tuesday, September 19. “And have some class.”

One photo in particular that concerned Workman was a paparazzi shot of a bikini-clad Winter, 19, lifting her leg over her head while holding a martini glass. “I saw it and all I could do was cry,” Workman said. "And feel bad for her.”

As previously reported, Winter officially won emancipation from her estranged mother in May 2015, after a three-year-long custody battle. The Modern Family star was first removed from Workman’s home in November 2012 amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse, and her sister, Shanelle Workman, was named her legal guardian in May 2014.

Winter opened up about their strained relationship in a 2013 interview with Teen Vogue. "I had body insecurities when I was younger. I still do. Every girl has insecurities -- mine were heightened at the time because my mother wasn't supportive," she shared at the time. "Now, my sister is always making sure to tell me that I look beautiful . . . It's about learning to love yourself."

“I feel that Ariel is starving for attention,” Workman told Inside Edition on Tuesday. "I feel that this is a cry for help from my child."

Workman added that she wants to mend her relationship with her daughter. "Ariel was my baby doll, we were inseparable,” she said. "Its time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”

Prior to Workman’s interview airing on Tuesday, Winter wrote a lengthy Instagram post hitting back at people who criticize her fashion choices. "Screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????" Winter wrote. "I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don't want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have work out/coming out! So trust me, I don't want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single d—n day as much as you don't."

