Troublemakers! Armie Hammer and Rob Delaney revealed on The Late Late Show that they both tried to start up scandalous businesses in middle school. Watch the interview in the video above!

"It’s stunning that we figured this out. First of all, we’re bad people,” Delaney, 40, told host James Corden on the Thursday, April 20, episode. "Second of all, what we did is, both of us when we were in middle school — I’ll speak for myself — I would steal Playboy and Penthouse magazines, and then I would bring them into school and sell them to my friends."

However, Hammer, 30, admitted that he took it one step further. “My wife is gonna kill me,” he prefaced his explanation. "So basically, we would have the Playboy magazines you could buy. You know those little hotel lotions, those small individual-size lotions?”

Corden asked incredulously, “You would sell a pornographic magazine and a small bottle of lotion to boys at your school?” Hammer appeared to get embarrassed after his confession. "It sounds so much worse when you say it out loud. In my head, it’s not that bad. I was just an entrepreneur,” he said.

The Social Network actor added that the business "really never took off" because a classmate tattled on him. “One of the first people we sold to was a guy named Dan. I’m not gonna say his last name, but you know who you are,” he joked. “After lunch, somehow I get called into the principal’s office, and they’re like, ‘We hear that you’re selling Playboy magazines.’”

The school staffers wanted to look through his locker, but Hammer had already hidden the magazines. “I had a weird feeling something like this would happen, so I stuffed them in a bunch of plastic bags and tied them up and stuffed them in the bushes in front of the McDonald’s that was right by our school on Santa Monica Boulevard,” he said. “They opened my locker and there’s obviously no Playboys in there, but there was a bunch of little cans of lotion. They’re like, ‘What’s the lotion for?’ I was like, ‘I get dry hands, thank you very much.’"

