Their love is real! It’s been nearly 20 years since Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met on the set of That ‘70s Show in 1998. Since then Kunis, 33, and Kutcher, 39, who played on-screen love interests for 8 seasons on the hit Fox sitcom, began a real- life relationship in 2012 and went on to marry and have two children. Watch their sweetest moments in the video above.

In a June 21 interview with Howard Stern, The Two and a Half Men alum recalls sharing an on-screen kiss with Kunis who was only 14 when they first met.



"We've known each other for 20 years. I was 19, she was, like, 14. I did her chemistry homework for her," he said. "I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!"

The pair may have played on-screen love interests, but once the cameras stopped rolling, it was strictly platonic between the two at first.

“She thought I was cute! At first I think she thought that I was good looking, and then shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her, because I was like a big brother. It was like, 'He's annoying, because he's always looking out for my best interest,” Kutcher said of The Black Swan actor’s feelings toward him at the time.

The Bad Moms star was romantically linked to Macaulay Culkin from 2002 until their split in 2011. Kutcher went on to marry Demi Moore in 2005— they divorced in 2013.



That ’70s Show wrapped in 2006, but the Friends with Benefits actress and Kutcher maintained a friendship. According to Kunis, things didn’t change between the two until a chance run-in at a 2012 awards show.

“I see this guy and I see his back and he’s really tall,” Kunis says of spotting Kutcher, who was recently single at the time. “Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing and the violins would go. I think for the first time ever he took my breath away – I was like f—, he’s good looking,” Kunis revealed to Stern in a July 2016 interview.

The couple began dating in spring of 2012.

"We started dating with the idea we're both never going to get married," Kunis confessed to the shock jock. “[Ashton] just got out of a marriage. I got out of a long relationship. I was single and having the best time ever. I was totally dating, having a great time, and I was like, 'I'm never getting married.' He's like, 'Great, neither am I!' And we're like shaking hands on it and we're like, 'Life is great!' A year later, we're like, 'Tomorrow, let's get married.

The couple married on July 4, 2015. They welcomed, daughter Wyatt in October 2014, and son Dimitri in November 2016.

In a July 2016 interview with Glamour, Kunis revealed how close the pair has grown through the years: “We can’t bulls--t each other,” Kunis said. “I literally can’t lie to him. He can call me out on everything, and I can do the same, because there’s nothing about the other person’s face that we don’t know. We know when they’re acting, thus we know when they’re lying. Sometimes he’ll look at me, be like, ‘Really?’ And I’m like, ‘F--k.’”



