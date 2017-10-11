Audrina Patridge's divorce from Corey Bohan continues to get ugly. The Hills alum claims her wedding rings recently went missing and her estranged husband changed the locks to their family home, Us Weekly confirms.



According to court documents obtained by Us, Patridge, 32, returned home on Friday, October 6, with an officer from the Irvine Police Department to pick up toys and clothing for the former couple's 15-month-old daughter, Kirra. When she arrived, her regular keys and spare key didn't work on the doors to her house.

At the advice of the police officer, the reality star called a locksmith, who informed her that Bohan, 35, allegedly had the locks to their home and mailbox changed earlier. Once Patridge gained entry inside, she discovered that her "closet drawers were ransacked" and her "wedding rings were missing from [her] ring holder," according to the docs.



As previously reported, Bohan has been ordered to move out of the house "on or before 12:00 p.m. on October 13," a Los Angeles Police Department PIO confirmed to Us earlier this month. In addition, the former couple reached a custody agreement that said Bohan can visit Kirra on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Patridge filed for divorce from the athlete in September after 10 months of marriage, two days after she filed a domestic violence restraining order. The Orange County District Attorney's office later confirmed to Us that Bohan would not be charged due to a lack of evidence. "Audrina's No. 1 priority is her daughter right now," her rep previously told Us. "She just needs privacy at this time."



