‘Bachelor’ Alum Becca Tilley: 'I’m Single and Happy About It'

Becca Tilley is happy to play the field. "I’m not looking right now,” The Bachelor season 19 and 20 contestant, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at Clayton Kershaw’s 5th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose on Thursday, July 27. "I’m single and happy about it.”

The San Diego native admitted that competing on the fan-favorite reality series changed the way she sees romantic relationships. "I think it influenced my outlook on a lot of things,” Tilley tells Us. "I think I’m very content with being single and waiting for the right one right now.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Tilley and fellow Bachelor Nation star Robert Graham split in May after nearly six months of dating. Tilley opened up to Us about the relationship in December, joking that her beau at the time wasn’t “bad to look at,” and revealing that Graham had met her family. "It's fun. We've been friends for a long time and it was just a natural progression, and he's just amazing and been patient with me," she told Us at the time. "I need someone that's patient and willing to deal with me, and he's been that way. So it's been fun, it's been an easy transition.”



Tilley was the runner-up on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015 before she competed for Ben Higgins' heart the following year. Higgins ultimately proposed to Lauren Bushnell, but the two announced their split in May. Graham, meanwhile, appeared on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette in 2013.

