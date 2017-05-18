'Bachelor' Alum Becca Tilley Splits From Boyfriend Robert Graham

Becca Tilley is now single. The Bachelor alum and her boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation star Robert Graham, have split, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

Tilley, 28, and Graham, 33, began dating late last year. Tilley opened up about their relationship while attending 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 in L.A. in December 2016.

"It's fun. We've been friends for a long time and it was just a natural progression, and he's just amazing and been patient with me," she told Us at the time. "I need someone that's patient and willing to deal with me, and he's been that way. So it's been fun, it's been an easy transition."

That same month, she revealed that Graham had already met her family. "Everyone loved him," the Louisiana native told Us at the launch party for her blog, BeccaTilleyBlog.com. "He's not bad to look at!"

Tilley was runner-up on Chris Soules' season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 before she competed for Ben Higgins' heart the following year. (The season 20 Bachelor, 29, announced his split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell earlier this week.)

Graham, meanwhile, appeared on Desiree Hartsock's season 9 of The Bachelorette in 2013.



