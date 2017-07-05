‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Gets Breast Implants After Double Mastectomy

Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy announced on Monday, July 3, that she had surgery to put in breast implants following her preventive double mastectomy.



Murphy, who competed on Sean Lowe's season 17 in 2013, shared a photo from her hospital bed. "Happy with a 100% chance of swollen. Exchange surgery was a success and a huge difference from the double mastectomy surgery," the political consultant wrote. "After 3 hours I woke up and drank some ginger ale, saw my mom, discussed things with my sweet nurse and was wheeled out of my favorite hospital...where I felt like we hit every bump in the road on the way home Ouuuuch."

Murphy noted that her plastic surgeon tried "different variations and sizes" before deciding on 500 CC implants. "[It's] actually smaller than my expander size when you take into consideration those CCs plus the bulky expander," she added. "Dr. Wright, thank you for ridding me of those boulders and giving me my normalcy back! You are a magician and I am in awe of your talents. Thanks also to everyone @uamshealth for treating me like a queen ever since I first walked through your doors at the beginning of March. What an incredible experience this has been."

Murphy had an expander put in her chest to stretch the tissue after her double mastectomy in April. She underwent a preventive double mastectomy in an Arkansas hospital and shared a photo of her chest after her stay.

"I think my upper half is healing nicely!" she wrote on April 16, noting that her mom helped her wash her hair and get dressed. "I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple. So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me! Happy Sunday. God is good."

