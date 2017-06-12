‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alleged Incident: Everything We Know So Far

#Bachelornation was shocked to learn on Sunday, June 11, that season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise has been suspended after an alleged incident occurred between castmates Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. As Us Weekly continues to report on developments, here’s everything we know so far:

The Alleged Incident

Multiple sources previously confirmed to Us on Sunday that BIP had been abruptly shut down after Olympios and Jackson were involved in an alleged incident of sexual misconduct. According to reports, a producer felt things went too far and claimed misconduct in the workplace.



Entertainment Tonight reported that a source claimed that the alleged incident occurred after Olympios and Jackson were "drinking all day, having a good time” on the set in Mexico. Olympios then allegedly approached Jackson in the pool.

"Next thing you know, Corinne comes over and hops on his lap,” a source claimed to ET. “They start talking and joking." The pair, as sources also confirmed to Us, soon got hot and heavy.

"Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere," the insider told ET. "That's when a 'third party' felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace.”

Startraksphoto.com; ABC

The Aftermath

As previously reported by Us, contestants were sent home after being interviewed, and production has since been halted. Reality Steve reported on Monday, June 12, that the season has since been canceled, although production company Warner Bros. has yet to confirm.

Warner Bros. Addresses the Alleged Incident

In a statement to Us, Warner Bros. said they’re “aware of allegations of misconduct” and that they're "conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations."

The season 4 premiere was scheduled to air on ABC on August 8. Updates to come.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!