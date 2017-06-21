What’s the real story? Warner Bros. revealed via a statement on Tuesday, June 20, they’ve found no evidence of sexual misconduct between Bachelor In Paradise castmates Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, but the two have been telling differing tales. In the new issue of Us Weekly, sources open up about both sides of the contestants’ tales.

While Olympios claimed to have “no memory” of the alleged steamy hookup with DeMario while filming in Mexico, an insider tells Us that it wasn’t until producers told Olympios that she wasn’t allowed to drink the next day that she got upset.

“When producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, ‘Watch what I’m gonna do,’” castmate Jasmine Goode claimed to E! News of Olympios the next day, defending Jackson.

Olympios, a season 20 Bachelor castoff who vowed to stay faithful to her boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky, was the one who allegedly approached Jackson, a show source claims to Us. It was then when a producer assigned to Olympios felt uncomfortable and alleged misconduct at the workplace.

“Corinne felt so violated,” a second source tells Us.

Jackson, for his part, remained confident that he’d be cleared of any wrongdoing, telling Us in a statement that it was “unfortunate" that his "character and family name [was] assassinated ... with false claims and malicious allegations.”

The season 13 Bachelorette contestant was adamant about the video being released to clear his name and any allegations that he took advantage of Olympios. However, in a statement to Us, Warner Bros. said they won’t be revealing any footage.

"Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” Warner Bros. said to Us in a statement. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.”

Since the findings, Warner Bros. has given the green light to continue filming the hit summer show. An ABC spokesperson also confirmed the show will return this summer. “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise," an ABC spokesperson told Us. "Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

