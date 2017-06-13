DeMario Jackson is in “high spirits” despite Bachelor In Paradise’s investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, a source close to the reality personality claims exclusively to Us Weekly. According to the insider, Jackson is confident he did nothing wrong.

“[DeMario] is doing great! In high spirits. Nobody truly enjoys having their character questioned, but he is certainly classier than how he is being portrayed,” the source tells Us. “There are three sides to every story — his, hers and the truth. He is in high spirits and positive because he knows without a doubt he didn’t do what he’s being accused of.”

As previously reported, Warner Bros. is investigating an alleged sexual misconduct incident involving Jackson and season 20 Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios. After a producer reportedly felt things went too far between the two Bachelor Nation personalities, the producer claimed misconduct in the workplace after Olympios and Jackson got hot and heavy in the pool on set in Mexico.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight reported on Monday, June 12, that a source claimed that the alleged incident occurred after Olympios and Jackson were "drinking all day.”



Another insider told Us that producers then tried to sober up Olympios. “The next day producers told Corinne she could not drink and took alcohol away from her,” the source alleged to Us.



Warner Bros. has since halted production, and after interviewing Jackson, Olympios and the rest of the season 4 cast, sent everyone home.

Host Chris Harrison issued a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 12, asking that everyone be patient as the investigation continues.



“There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too. We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete," Harrison told Us. "I know in this day and age we want and even expect immediate answers but in this case it's just not possible. So again I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We're sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."

An insider previously told Us that the rest of the cast is also unaware of exactly what went down.

"The cast is basically in the dark about what happened and they are not being told anything," the source told Us. "They were all excited for this season and to get to know each other."

Season 4 was scheduled to premiere on ABC on August 8.

