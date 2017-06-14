Bachelorette alum Wells Adams penned a lengthy note about the alleged incident that led to the suspension of Bachelor in Paradise’s fourth season.

"I've been getting a lot of questions about my take on @bachelorinparadise,” Adams, 32, who sources confirm took Jorge Moreno’s spot as the show’s bartender for the ABC series' current season, wrote on Twitter. "I can only speak from my own experiences so... here goes nothin.”

The Bachelorette season 12 contestant proceeded to recall his fond memories of filming on the spinoff series' third season last summer. “Some of the greatest moments of my life happened in Paradise. Some of the greatest people I’ve gotten to spend time with (in front of and behind the camera) happened in Paradise,” he wrote on Monday, June 12. "One of the most beautiful and genuine love stories unfolded in front of my eyes in paradise. My heart breaks for those that don’t share the same experiences.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"Please don’t perceive this as insensitive or accusatory in any way,” the Nashville resident continued. "I’m only describing my journey there and I’d ask before you pass any judgment or say hurtful things to anyone about this, you remember that there is a lot of unknown and untold. Understand that my perception and experience is only mine to tell, but it’s an honest one and one that I will cherish forever.”

As previously reported, Bachelor in Paradise was shut down following an alleged incident that took place between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Warner Bros. has launched an investigation after a producer on the popular show reportedly claimed misconduct in the workplace when they felt things went too far with the two cast members in a pool on set.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on Sunday, June 11. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

