Bachelor Nation isn’t holding back. Following the Thursday, September 7, announcement that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be the next Bachelor, franchise alums immediately took to social media to express their thoughts on the surprising casting news.



"So happy for you @ariejr ,” season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky wrote. "Couldn't be more thrilled with ABC's choice!”

Evan Bass, who found love with wife Carly Waddell on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, used the opportunity to poke fun at the franchise stars’ tendency to post sponsored content on Instagram. "I like Arie as #thebachelor. He represents a purer time before gummies & laxative tea,” Bass wrote in reference to Luyendyk Jr’s appearing on the show years prior in 2012, when he was Emily Maynard’s runner-up. " (Also pls check out my new ointment line coming 2025).”



Luyendyk Jr. opened up about the casting on Good Morning America’s Thursday episode. "It sunk in just now for sure of the it's been a little surreal,” he said. "I was a little skeptical just because we had been in talks for a few years about doing it so I just kind of went in with an open heart and just kind of hit me right now I'm here.”

He added that even those closest to him were left in the dark about the big news. "I kind of kept things under wraps because I didn't know how this would turn out,” he explained on GMA. "It’s been such a quick turn of events and my family doesn't know so now they know so they know along with you guys."

See more reactions from Bachelor Nation stars below:

Honestly his season was the best season of all time — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) September 7, 2017





Yes! Where were you when they announced Ari Gold as the new Bachelor? pic.twitter.com/XounXAYonu — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) September 7, 2017





Very excited to announce my good friend @ariejr as the new #Bachelor Let the journey begin — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) September 7, 2017









It's about time! Couldn't have picked a better guy. https://t.co/n5qBiH8RRs — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) September 7, 2017





Anddddddddd ABC with the 40th round draft pic........ https://t.co/d1ztJMVoXT — Vinny Ventiera (@VINNYVINSANE) September 7, 2017





New phone who dis? #thebachelor — Chase Brody McNary (@cbmcnary) September 7, 2017





For all those sad about Peter not being #thebachelor - if Arie can do it 5 years later then there's still hope for him. — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) September 7, 2017





Congrats @ariejr! Wishing you all the best on your new journey #thebachelor — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) September 7, 2017





I am here for this! Have y'all seen him make out on Emily's season... yea he's a gem 🙌🏾 https://t.co/3MWHsrUzrH — Dominique Alexis (@DominiqueA1029) September 7, 2017





