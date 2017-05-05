And some said it wouldn't last. The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe took to Instagram on Thursday, May 4, to mark the two-year anniversary of her engagement to Shawn Booth.

"Cheers to the longest engagement ever," the 31-year-old captioned a series of pics of the couple over the years. "I like that we don't feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don't have a date set, and I kind of like you."

"Best 2 years ever," the season 11 Bachelorette continued. "Happy anniversary Shawn B. I love you!"

I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman! Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk 😏 A post shared by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on May 4, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Booth, 29, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the woman he proposed to on TV in 2015. "I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny strong, and bad ass woman!" he captioned a pic of the Canadian dancer. "Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk." (Fans of the couple know that "Rick" is the name Bristowe has given herself when she faceswaps with Booth.)

While the pair haven't set a wedding date, they are making plans for the future — in March, Bristowe went public about her decision to freeze her eggs.

"I think a lot of women feel pressure to have kids, especially when you get engaged. And for me, I'm like, I don't want that pressure on myself," she said in an interview with her personal trainer beau on Good Morning America. "This is kind of a backup plan for us and for us to feel comfortable. It's kind of like insurance."

