Before Rachel Lindsay found love on The Bachelorette, her ball was in Kevin Durant’s court! The season 13 Bachelorette star dated the Golden State Warriors small forward in college, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Lindsay, 31, and Durant, 28, dated while attending the University of Texas at Austin.

“They broke up when she went to law school,” the insider tells Us, adding that while they split amicably, “it was a pretty serious relationship.”

The ABC star, who previously revealed to Us Weekly ahead of the season 13 premiere that she’s engaged to one of her suitors, went on to study law at Marquette University after getting a B.S. in Sports Management.

"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!" Lindsay gushed to Us on May 18. "Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening. It's crazy at times. I feel like I don't even deserve this. I feel like I'm getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending."

Durant was previously engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright and has been linked to models Chantel Jeffries, Crystal Renee and Jasmine Shine.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

