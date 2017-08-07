He put a ring on it! Bachelorette fans will see Rachel Lindsay get engaged on the season 13 finale of the ABC dating show on Monday, August 7, and Us Weekly has all the details on her sparkler.

“Rachel’s ring is a huge pear shaped diamond with a halo of diamonds around it. It’s over three carats,” a show source tells Us. “The ring itself is platinum. It’s huge, gorgeous and sparkles. It’s a big stone. It’s very, very big.”

ABC

The attorney is choosing between her three finalists, Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus. “Her fiancé loved it immediately when he picked it out,” the insider adds. “She loved it, just like all the past Bachelorettes have.”

The Twitter account for Jimmy Kimmel Live! shared a sneak peek of the ring on Monday while teasing the Dallas native’s appearance on the late-night show after the finale airs.



Since Lindsay gave out her final rose and accepted a proposal, she’s been sporting a temporary gold band on her wedding finger so that no one will get a glimpse of her real ring. “You got to be surprised with the Neil Lane bling,” she told Extra’s Mario Lopez in May.



“I’m so excited, it’s just exuding from me … I can’t hide it,” Lindsay continued of the engagement. “He asked my parents, he got down on one knee — yes, all the traditional things happened.”

The Bachelorette season 13 finale airs on ABC Monday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.