Robby Hayes attends The Bachelor Charity Premiere Party in Los Angeles, California (January 2, 2017). Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Bachelor Nation's next top model! Robby Hayes has signed a modeling deal with Wilhelmina Denver, the Bachelorette season 12 runner-up confirms to Us Weekly.

"I've never been with a major agency such as Wilhelmina Denver," Hayes, 28, tells Us. "I've been signed with a couple smaller local agencies in my past, but this will be a big step in the right direction for me."

The hunky model, who vied for JoJo Fletcher's heart on the ABC dating show last year, will get product endorsements and hosting gigs through the modeling agency, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.

"The entire industry in Denver excites me," Hayes tells Us. "It's grown so much in recent years and the opportunity of not only great Colorado projects but national projects as well will be greatly beneficial for both Wilhelmina and my career moving forward."

Before officially scoring a gig with the famed agency (which also has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and London), the former competitive swimmer moved from his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, to the Mile-High City to pursue his dreams. "[It's] not the reason I moved, but definitely something I was hoping would come about knowing I was moving out here," Hayes tells Us.



And when he's not in front of the camera, Hayes continues watching the Bachelor franchise shows with fellow season 12 alum Chase McNary. The real-life roommates shared exclusively with Us the text messages they exchanged about Nick Viall's oft-outrageous dates with season 21 villain Corinne Olympios. Click here to check out their reactions to the February 6 episode!

