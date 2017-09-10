The big day is finally here! The Bachelor alum Britt Nilsson married her fiancé, Jeremy Byrne, on Saturday, September 9, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The bride, 30, and groom tied the knot in front 160 of their closest friends and family members at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California. "Jeremy's great grandfather actually started this ranch way back when, so it's been in his family forever," Nilsson exclusively tells Us. "It's really beautiful and very nostalgic for Jer for sure."

Nilsson wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder trumpet gown designed by Matthew Christopher, which she accessorized with an ornate veil. She wore her hair down in loose curls. The ceremony, which took place in front of a floral cross backdrop, was officiated by Byrne's grandfather.

After exchanging their vows, the newlyweds and their guests sipped on mocktails (alcohol is not allowed on the ranch) and played some fun games, while the children in attendance spent some time with the animals in the petting zoo.

At the reception, attendees enjoyed a buffet of Mediterranean food as Nilsson and Byrne danced to one of their favorite songs, "Koln" by the band Brolin. "When we were thinking of our wedding song, we were like, 'It has to be that one,'" she explains. "It just has very sweet, romantic lyrics. It's very meaningful."

Unfortunately, the Michigan native's fellow season 19 Bachelor contestants Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jillian Anderson and Megan Bell were unable to attend the ceremony. "They weren't able to make it timing wise, but I still keep in contact with them," the former reality star tells Us. "Logistically, it couldn't work out because it was such short notice."

Nilsson and Byrne, who began dating in 2016, announced their engagement in May, less than four months before their nuptials. "We were just like, 'We know we wanna get married, we love each other, let's do it!'" she explains, adding that her wedding planner, Erica Spencer of Erica Marie Events, helped perfect every last detail over the past few months.

Now that they're married, the couple are looking forward to the simple things in life. "I just want to go to the grocery store and get a bunch of stuff, come home and make dinner and watch a movie," she tells Us. "He's my best friend."

They aren't in a rush to have children just yet, though. "We're thinking a year or two just to really have our adventure of just us as a married couple," Nilsson says. "And then once I start having kids, I'll just be popping them out left and right."

