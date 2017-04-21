Backstreet’s back — in the ballroom! Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter has been announced as a very special guest judge for this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars. The singer will take a seat alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli to score the eight remaining couples of season 24.

And what qualifies the singer to judge the dancers? Well, this week, the contestants will be dancing to songs from famous girl groups and boy bands — and who has more expertise in that particular genre than Mr. Carter himself? He just celebrated 24 years (!) with the Backstreet Boys and is currently performing with the group in their smash hit Vegas residency. Carter also competed on the ABC show in season 22 with partner Sharna Burgess, coming in just shy of taking home the mirrorball trophy, placing as the runner-up behind champion Bindi Irwin and her partner, Derek Hough.

The couples on the April 24 episode will dance to hits from some of the most popular groups in history, and the men and the women will also go head-to-head competing in team dances. Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy will also return to dance with partner Heather Morris, after having been sidelined due to a calf injury and subsequent surgery for the past three weeks.

Read what everyone is going to dance to on Monday night — and then just try to get these catchy songs out of your head — below:

Team Girl Group:

Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei and Heather Morris will dance to a medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony.

Team Boy Band:

Bonner Bolton, Nick Viall, David Ross and Rashad Jennings will dance to a medley of “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block and “Best Song Ever” by One Direction.

Individual Dances:

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – samba – “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – rumba – “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – tango – “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by the Four Tops

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – paso doble – “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue

Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy – salsa – “When I Grow Up” by the Pussycat Dolls

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – rumba – “Waterfalls” by TLC

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – Argentine tango – “I Want You Back” by 'NSYNC

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – jive – “Fun, Fun, Fun” by the Beach Boys

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

