Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the ceremony honoring Adam Levine with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

So much birthday love! Behati Prinsloo wished her husband, Adam Levine, a happy birthday, with a silly snap of the couple.

The Maroon 5 frontman turned 38 on Saturday, March 18, and the Victoria’s Secret stunner, 27, took to Instagram to commemorate the day. “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday,” she wrote alongside a photo of the singer smoking a cigar in a Hawaiian-print shirt with his arm around Prinsloo, who is sticking out her tongue.

The model didn’t stop with just one photo. She also shared a pic of Levine jumping into the air with a guitar in front of a seemingly sold-out arena. “Birthday boy,” she captioned it. For her final birthday tribute, she posted a pic of the “Sugar” crooner wearing a fun hat in a bathroom.

THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday 💋 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, back in September, and the little girl made her public debut in February. The duo brought Dusty to Levine’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony and showed her off to the world. “I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me,” the rocker said in his speech. “It has to do with the people who love me the most.”

The Voice judge recently revealed that he’s currently competing with his wife over their daughter’s first word. “I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard,” he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “We’ve gotten some ‘dada’-esque sounds, but nothing concrete. But I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”

