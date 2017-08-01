Bella Hadid Slams Dating Rumors: I'm in a 'Committed Relationship With Myself'

Andreas Rentz/WireImage

Living that single life! Bella Hadid slammed rumors that she is off the market via Twitter on Monday, July 31.

"Just to be clear...i'm STILL not dating any of my best friends, y'all!" the supermodel, 20, tweeted to her followers. "In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now."

Hadid's comment came just hours after she was spotted with DJ Daniel Chetrit.

Just to be clear...i'm STILL not dating any of my best friends, y'all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now🙏🏼💍❤️🤣 — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) July 31, 2017

The Nike spokesmodel last publicly dated The Weeknd. The exes called it quits after nearly two years together in November 2016 and he's since moved on with Selena Gomez.

Hadid opened up about their relationship in an interview with Teen Vogue in February. "It was my first breakup … and so public," she said at the time. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the exes tried to make it work. "They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his [Starboy] album," the source said.



