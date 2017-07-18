Bella Thorne: I Was Never With Scott Disick ‘Sexually’

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick are just friends, The Duff actress told Jenny McCarthy during an interview on her SiriusXM radio show on Monday, July 17.

While recalling their headline-making trip to Cannes, France, in May, Thorne also told McCarthy that she wasn’t privy to any of the drama between Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“I was never with him sexually,” Thorne, 19, told McCarthy. “I’ve never seen Keeping Up With the Kardashians … I don’t follow up with any of that.”

In fact, Thorne is friends with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

“I’m very friendly with Kylie and Kendall … as far as I’m know we’re [super] chill. I didn’t have any problem with them,” she added of the famous family members that come along with hanging out with Disick.

As previously reported, Thorne left Cannes after just one day of partying with Disick, 34, after he was spotted hanging out with a bevy of other models, including his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli. “Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me,” Thorne tweeted at the time, sparking rumors of a feud with Disick.

After returning home to Los Angeles, however, the pair reunited and sparked romance rumors once more when they were seen attending Lana Del Rey’s birthday party together at 1 OAK West Hollywood nightclub on June 22.

During an interview with Complex magazine in June, Thorne maintained that Disick isn’t for her.

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up … I just wasn’t down,” she told the magazine of their short-lived rendezvous. “I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ I love to go out and have fun, I love to f--king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.”

