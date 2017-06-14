Getting candid about Cannes! Bella Thorne opened up about her time with Scott Disick in a new interview with Complex magazine. Photos surfaced of the stars getting awfully close in May, sparking romance rumors at the time.

"I throw a lot of house parties, and that’s how I meet these people. They come to my house party and they’re like, ‘Yo, I heard you’re having a party,'" Thorne, 19, explained. "I'm just like, 'OK, French Montana. Hi, French.' That’s how I met Scott — he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like, 'Hi.'"

Thorne and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34 — who shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with Kourtney Kardashian — kissed poolside during their getaway. In one pic, Disick appeared to be touching her breast, but Thorne claims otherwise.

"Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob," she told Complex. "That's very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big — they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down."

Thorne and Disick's encounter was brief, however. The actress flew home while Disick stayed back and mingled with several more women. In a response to a fan, she even tweeted that she wasn't "talking" to the reality star anymore.

"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave,'" Thorne recalled of why she said goodbye early to Complex. "We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f—ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"

Still, the two remain on good terms. "We're chillin', we're friends, we're cool," Thorne told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "I literally just saw him, so it's literally all chill."

