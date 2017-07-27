BACKGRID

Keeping it cordial! Although they’ve been spotted looking romantic on several occasions, Bella Thorne defines her relationship with Scott Disick as a lasting friendship.

“We are [just friends],” Thorne, 19, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the IGoLive launch event on Wednesday, July 26. "I think we’ll be friends for a long time, honestly.”

Thorne also admitted, "I do have someone that I am starting to see,” although she didn’t reveal a name.

Thorne and Disick, 34, recently enjoyed a night out at NYC’s Catch restaurant on Monday, July 17. “They were hugging a lot,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “They were very lovey-dovey.”

The duo were first spotted packing on PDA during a poolside day in Cannes in May. However, Thorne flew back to Los Angeles two days later after realizing she and Disick had different mentalities about partying. "Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave,'" Thorne recalled to Complex in June. "I love to go out and have fun, I love to f—ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’"

The actress reiterated that she and the self-proclaimed Lord are just friends while speaking to Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show on Monday, July 17. She explained: “I was never with him sexually.”

