Well, that was short lived. Bella Thorne tweeted that she’s over Cannes, France, on Thursday, May 25 — just one day after she was spotted making out with Scott Disick. The same day of the Famous in Love actress’ tweet, the self-proclaimed Lord was spotted moving on with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli.



“Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me,” Thorne tweeted.

As previously reported, the 19-year-old actress made headlines when she was first spotted with Disick at Catch L.A. on May 15. The two then sparked rumors of a romance after jetting off to Cannes on Tuesday, May 23, where they packed on the PDA and got cozy while lying by a pool.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Their fling seems to have ended, however, given Disick was then spotted flirting and kissing ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli on Thursday, the Daily Mail reports. Bartoli is the same ex that lead to Disick's July 2015 split from ex partner Kourtney Kardashian.

INSTARimages.com

As previously reported, Kardashian dumped Disick after he was spotted getting too close to Bartoli in the South of France two years ago. As documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick then sought treatment at a rehab facility in an attempt to get his longtime love back.

The eldest Kardashian sister, who shares three kids with Disick, is over rekindling their longterm relationship though. As reported by Us, the 38-year-old reality star has been hooking up and vacationing in Cannes with model Younes Bendjima for the past week.

