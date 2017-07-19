Over and out. Ben Affleck has dropped out of his Netflix movie Triple Frontier to focus on his wellness and family, according to Deadline.

The film, which is currently casting, will press on without the Argo director, 44, reports the site. The Oscar-winner has yet to comment on the news.

Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum were originally cast in Triple Frontier, but ultimately dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Mahershala Ali and Adria Arjona will star in the action-adventure flick, which is set to release in 2019.

The report comes on the heels of the Gone Girl actor’s recently unveiled relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. Several sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Affleck’s romance with Shookus, 37, began amid his marriage with Jennifer Garner (The A-list couple split in June 2015). “They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” a source close to the Affleck and Garner claimed to Us. However, another insider told Us exclusively that Garner, 45, “is OK” with the actor’s relationship.



The amicable exes were seen celebrating 4th of July together at a parade in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A., alongside their children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. An eyewitness also spotted the former flames at a marketplace the following week, noting that they “were friendly with each other.”

Affleck honored his previous partner with a cute anecdote while accepting a humanitarian award at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, July 16: “When I told my oldest daughter that I was getting this award, she said, ‘Yeah, Dad. Mom already has that one.’”

