It's time to take the next step. Ben Affleck is ready to move out of the guesthouse he's been living in since splitting from Jennifer Garner, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Batman actor, 44, began living in the guesthouse on the couple's Pacific Palisades property in California around the time that they announced their separation two years ago.Garner, 44, and the couple's three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — have continued to live in the main house as the pair shared parenting responsibilities.

"Ben will move out and is looking for a property close by so they can continue to coparent as they have been," a source close to the Academy Award-winner tells Us Weekly. "He will move out when he finds the right place."



As Us Weekly reported on Thursday, April 13, the friendly exes filed for divorce on the same day, lodging Garner's petition and Affleck's response at the same time in what appears to be a coordinated move to end their marriage in a harmonious manner.

The pair are seeking joint legal custody of their children and are negotiating a financial settlement.

"There was no catalyst for the date," the source continues. "It was just a time that worked best for them. The time was right. They are both happy with it and it is entirely amicable."

The move to legally end their marriage comes less than a month after the Argo director revealed in a candid Facebook post that he had completed rehab treatment for alcohol addiction.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote on March 14. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

The source tells Us that Affleck is "doing great" after treatment. "Ben is continuing to work on himself," the source says. "He's in a great, healthy place."

Affleck and Garner announced their split in June 2015, just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," the couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. "This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."

