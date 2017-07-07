He’s moving on! Ben Affleck was spotted on several dates with his new love interest, Lindsay Shookus, while he was in London for work last week. Get a look at their Saturday, July 1, outing in the exclusive video above!

The Oscar winner, 44, and the Saturday Night Live producer enjoyed a romantic, seven-course meal at Gymkhana Indian restaurant in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood. Shookus also joined Affleck on set as he filmed reshoots for Justice League.

MEGA (2)

The pair made Saturday night a date night as they stepped out to see a show on July 1. They saw The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End before heading back to their hotel.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the Gone Girl star is dating Shookus following his divorce from Jennifer Garner. Besides the London getaway, Affleck and Shookus were also spotted in L.A. together on Thursday, July 6, a source tells Us. The insider adds that the Argo director is “very happy” and “very much enjoying spending time with Lindsay.”



Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner, 45, have continued to coparent their kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, since they called it quits on their 10-year marriage in June 2015. The former Alias star officially filed for divorce in April, and both filed without a lawyer. They are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of the kids, suggesting that they will amicably settle.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This is the first year that Affleck has spent his June 29 wedding anniversary with Garner apart from the actress and their three kids. In previous years — even after their split — they’ve taken family vacations to the Bahamas. However, the exes reunited on the 4th of July to take the children to a parade in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A.

Shookus was previously married to fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller. They met on Shookus’ first day of work on the show in 2002 and tied the knot in 2010, according to The New York Times. They share one child together.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!