Ben Affleck has been seeing Lindsay Shookus for about three years, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The 44-year-old actor recently stepped out with the Saturday Night Live producer while he was in London for work — but sources tell Us that the pair started dating while he was still married to Jennifer Garner. Affleck and Garner, who share three kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, announced their split in a joint statement in June 2015.



“Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” an insider close to Garner and Affleck claims to Us. "They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could."

Garner and Shookus’ ex-husband, Kevin Miller, both discovered the relationship in 2015, the source claims: “They were devastated when they found out about the affair.”

However, a source close to Affleck counters that the Argo director has only been dating Shookus for three months. "Lindsay was not what led to the end of their marriage. They had a ton of other problems,” the insider claims. "Ben is enjoying Lindsay’s company, and they will continue to see each other."

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, after Affleck split from Garner, he had a brief relationship with the kids’ nanny, Christine Ouzounian, during summer 2015. When the former Alias actress discovered that something was going on between her estranged husband and nanny, she let her go. However, Affleck and Ouzounian continued to see each other for a few months. (A rep for Affleck told Us at the time that “all allegations of a romantic relationship are baseless and untrue.”)



Us Weekly has reached out to Shookus and Miller for comment.

