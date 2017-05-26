James Coldrey/Action Press/startraksphoto.com

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are splitting after 17 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the couple told Us in a joint statement on Friday, May 26. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The couple met while filming the 1999 Fox pilot Heat Vision and Jack, and have costarred in numerous movies together such as Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2.

After tying the knot in May 2000 in Hawaii, the pair welcomed daughter Ella Olivia in April 2002, and later son Quinlin Dempsey in July 2005.

