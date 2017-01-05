Cue the internet. Bernie Sanders brought a giant printout of one of President-elect Donald Trump’s tweets to the senate floor on Wednesday, January 4, as he urged Republicans not to make any cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid.

Amid the battle over Obamacare, the Vermont Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate pointed to a tweet that Trump wrote in May 2015, in which Trump claimed he wouldn’t make any cuts to the government programs.

“I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me,” the tweet read, throwing shade at former Arkanasas Governor Mike Huckabee, who ran for the Republican nomination against Trump.



Sanders' oversized printout came after Vice President-elect Mike Pence stated earlier on Wednesday that the first priority of the Trump administration would be to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.



Shortly after showing his prop, the memes started rolling in.

“Me over the holidays explaining what I do at work,” one person on Twitter joked, while another added: “When ur ex tries to deny something but u have the receipts ready to go.”



See the rest of the best reactions below:

When ur ex tries to deny something but u have the receipts ready to go pic.twitter.com/nxOeIAZMSe — eve peyser (@evepeyser) January 4, 2017

Mr. Sanders. I can just get you a giant screen to project thi...



No. Print it as large as you can and then glue it to a piece of cardboard pic.twitter.com/ArwRO4p8tg — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 4, 2017

Me over the holidays explaining what I do at work pic.twitter.com/7d4swV41wP — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) January 4, 2017

bernie continues to speak truth to power pic.twitter.com/dpLQx8nBzr — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 4, 2017

This chart Bernie brought to the Senate floor is wild. pic.twitter.com/8nwXYuFVPr — Maggie Serota 🎅🏻 (@maggieserota) January 4, 2017



