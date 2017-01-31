Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the Real Housewives of New York City star, Us Weekly can confirm.



“Jason Hoppy, a 45 year old male, was arrested on Friday, January 27, at his residence,” an NYPD spokesperson tells Us, adding that he contacted Frankel, 46, “numerous times via email and FaceTime, and approached victim making verbal threats.”



According to Page Six, Hoppy was arrested after he allegedly showed up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn’s Manhattan school on Friday to threaten Frankel. During the confrontation at the school, the businessman allegedly told the Bravo personality that he will “destroy” her; he had previously sent her a series of abusive emails.

“The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016,” the NYPD told Page Six in a statement. “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”



Hours later, Hoppy was arrested and charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree, a spokeswoman for the NYPD told Page Six.

Hoppy denies all the charges. In response, his attorney Robert C. Gottlieb tells Us, "There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom."

Frankel — who finalized her divorce from Hoppy in July 2016 — spoke exclusively with Us in September about the emotional aftershock of her contentious, four-year court battle with the Pennsylvania native.



"There are still some bad parts that I definitely thought would be gone," the Skinnygirl mogul told Us at the time. "But the hardest parts have been anything that seems negative for my daughter. Anything that is unnecessarily negative for my daughter is really challenging for me. You know, you kind of have to look inside, find your strength."

Frankel and Hoppy first met at NYC club Tenjune in November 2008. Their subsequent romance, marriage and road to parenthood were documented on RHONY and spinoffs Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After.



