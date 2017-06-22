Nope, Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins are not just like Us! The baby boy and girl, who were born on Monday, June 12, in L.A., will lead the lavish lifestyle that comes with calling music's power duo Mom and Dad.



In typical Beyoncé fashion, even the birth was a production. To ensure the safety of the "Hold Up" singer, 35, and her growing brood, an entire floor of L.A.'s Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center was shut down, multiple sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Back at home, the newborns will settle into their parents' $45 million L.A. rental with their big sister, Blue. After spending the first few years of their 5-year-old's life in NYC's Tribeca, the couple decided that L.A. will be the best place to raise their family. "Bey and Jay like the schools and the lifestyle," says a source.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The trendsetting 22-time Grammy winner — who often coordinates clothes with Blue — can't wait to arrange her little ones' wardrobe. "She's loved shopping for the babies," notes the first friend. "Look for lots of matching outfits!"



Queen Bey is no stranger to treating her offspring like royalty: Blue's pricey wardrobe often makes headlines. During a February 20 family outing at New Orleans' NBA All-Star game, the tot was dressed in a $1,790 Gucci number. The bright green dress, which she paired with a sports cap, a denim jacket and Chucks, really stood out court-side.

To learn more about Beyoncé and Jay Z's growing empire, check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

