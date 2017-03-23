Beyoncé made a sick teenager's dream come true when she FaceTimed with the girl, who is battling cancer, on Wednesday, March 22.

Ebony Banks, whose nickname is Ebob, has spent most of her senior year in the hospital after being diagnosed with a rare form of stage four cancer, and her biggest wish was to meet Beyoncé.

"She's like my everything and my idol," Ebony told KHOU. "And if I ever met her, I would probably pass out."

So her classmates and family started a social media campaign to make that dream come true. They shared messages with the hashtag #ebobmeetsbeyonce, which got thousands of retweets.

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

"Beyoncé is one of her idols," Karina Gutierrez, a sophomore at Alief Hastings High School, told ABC13. "She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé's attention."

It worked, Queen Bey got the message and made a FaceTime call to the Houston-based teen on Wednesday.

A short video of their meeting was shared on social media and shows the pregnant Grammy winner smiling and waving and telling Ebony "I love you" as the teen, who is lying in a hospital bed, says the same thing to her.

Ebony's classmates were ecstatic that their social media campaign worked. "It was like, wow, it really happened," senior Shayna McKnight told KHOU. "We actually got her attention."

On March 16, Ebony's high school district held a special early graduation ceremony for the teen at MD Anderson Hospital, where she is being treated. According to KHOU, Ebony has been accepted to college, where she plans to study to be a pediatric nurse in order to help others battling cancer.

Congratulations to our first graduate of 2017! pic.twitter.com/vFe1yk6Svd — #GoBears 🐾 (@AliefHastingsHS) March 16, 2017

