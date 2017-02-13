All abuzz. Adele might have been full of heartfelt praise when she beat Beyoncé for Song and Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, but the Beyhive wasn't exactly handing out sweet applause.

"Even Adele admitted that Beyoncé should have won album of the year," one fan tweeted.



"So I waited and watched this long to see Beyoncé…not win?" wrote another. "I mean I like Adele and she deserves it but…really ..really."

Meanwhile, another viewer had a good idea: "A collab between #Adele and #Beyoncé would be life."



Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adele won all five of the awards she was nominated for, while Beyoncé ended up winning just two of her nine nominations.

The "Hello" singer, who is a longtime card-carrying member of the Beyhive, made it clear in her acceptance speech for Album of the Year that she thought Beyoncé's blockbuster visual album should have won the night's ultimate prize.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé," a tearful Adele said as Beyoncé looked on from the audience. "And the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have."



In a backstage interview after the award show, Adele continued to express her opinion about Beyoncé being robbed.



"I felt like it was her time to win," she said, according to Billboard. "What the f--k does she have to do to win album of the year? That's how I feel."



Talking about the impact the former Destiny's Child singer has had on her life, she continued, "There's friendships I have that are completely tied to us being complete Beyoncé stans. I don't take any f--king s--t when it comes to anyone not liking Beyoncé. You can't be in my life. You simply can't."

See more Twitter reactions below.

Even Adele admitted that Beyonce should have won album of the year.#GRAMMYs #Beyonce #Adele — TisFilmAt (@MusicInsightnow) February 13, 2017

Me when Beyoncé loses song of the year #grammys pic.twitter.com/gFIs3auFVV — Shannon (@stotto) February 13, 2017

So I waited and watched this long to see Beyoncé ...not win? I mean I like Adele and she deserves it but...really ..really — Quavotato🌹 (@ftxmaloley) February 13, 2017

Wouldn't blame Beyoncé if she never bothered with this show again. #GRAMMYs — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 13, 2017

I want someone to look at me the way Beyonce looks at Adele. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/WEvJTUw1Bi — Kamrun (@kamrunnesa) February 13, 2017

The moment Adele Kanye'd herself and said, Imma let myself finish but Beyonce had the Album of the Year #Grammys pic.twitter.com/8ohJemJOEk — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 13, 2017

.@BradWalsh: "Beyoncé didn't win album of the year because it's the album of the century"



Me: pic.twitter.com/mTZKgTi7Oi — xoNecole (@xonecole) February 13, 2017

