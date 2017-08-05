Skating away! Beyoncé had a mini roller-skating party with husband Jay Z and friends on Friday, August 4, in Los Angeles.

Dressed casually in ripped jeans and a black shirt, the “Formation” singer was smiling as she hit the rink at World on Wheels after arriving with a group of 10 to 12 people at about 11 p.m. on Friday night.

“Jay Z and some friends sat off to the side and were chatting while watching Beyoncé skate around with a small group," an onlooker tells Us Weekly. "She had a huge smile on her face and was a great skater — she was really gliding and did a couple of splits on the skates."

The Grammy winner’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, also posted videos to Snapchat documenting the night out, including a shot of skates decorated with red stars at 3:08 a.m.

"Beyonce and her friends were singing to the songs, mainly hip hop and pop, throwing their hands up and laughing," the onlooker adds. "She had an amazing night!"

This isn’t the first time the mom of three, 35, has shown off her skating skills. In her 2013 music video for “Blow,” she was featured skating in a dark roller rink while wearing neon clothes. And a commercial for her Ivy Park athletic line also showed the singer skating around before falling and laughing.

Beyoncé and Jay Z have been spending quality time together since they welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June. Bey shared two photos on Instagram on Friday, August 4, that showed the couple enjoying a date night with some drinks, and they were also spotted heading into a SoulCycle session together at the end of July.

While the “Hold Up” singer has yet to speak publicly about the birth of her two bundles of joy, she took to Instagram in mid-July to celebrate their one-month birthday with an adorable photo.

