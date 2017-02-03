Meme’s the word. Beyoncé announced that she’s expecting twins via an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 1, and the Internet has wasted no time creating memes of big sister-to-be Blue Ivy.



The singer and husband Jay Z’s beloved 5-year-old daughter has enjoyed being an only child for the past few years, but according to fans, that’s all about to change.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé bout to be like "ok Green Buttercup, Blue ivy & Red Lotus, yall ready to go?" pic.twitter.com/mn9O1gOM94 — Dory (@Dory) February 1, 2017

Blue Ivy to her younger twin siblings when they come out the womb:pic.twitter.com/UyfsaqEUpx — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@tybrokesign) February 1, 2017

When Beyoncé and jay z tell Blue ivy that she isn't the only heir to their billion dollars anymore pic.twitter.com/qljGmzpgMv — David (@abcdavidb) February 1, 2017

can you believe beyoncé and blue ivy created the renaissance pic.twitter.com/md4x19ZOIt — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@gIowshawty) February 3, 2017

Beyonce had blue ivy, dropped the self titled album & went on tour. Let's hope she does the same for the twins red Ivy & poison ivy pic.twitter.com/RPeSTIWvok — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) February 2, 2017

The media: "Beyonce's pregnancy received half a million tweets in 45 minutes"

Blue Ivy: "ok I was announced on the MTV Awards, so what?" — Demetria C. Lester (@DemetriaLesterC) February 1, 2017

The Lemonade singer, 35, announced her baby news by sharing an image of herself cradling her pregnant baby belly while wearing nothing but lingerie and a light green veil. (The post was declared the most-liked photo on Instagram, garnering 6.5 million likes in just eight hours, surpassing previous titleholder Selena Gomez’s sultry Coca-Cola Instagram, which held the record with 6.3 million likes.)



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she captioned the image. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we than you for your well wishes. - The Carters.”



Shortly afterward, the “Sorry” singer released a series of artful, nude photographs to her website, many resplendent with colorful flowers and backdrops, which were taken by photographer Awol Erizku.



As previously reported by Us Weekly, Blue is “so excited” to be a big sister. “They are ecstatic,” a source exclusively told Us of the growing family. “They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins, they are so over the moon. It’s even better than they wished for.”



Despite her pregnancy, Beyoncé is scheduled to have a busy, work-filled year, starting with a highly-anticipated performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12. The 20-time Grammy winner is nominated in nine categories, including Album of the Year for her successful visual album, Lemonade.



The singer is also set to headline Coachella in April for both weekends of the music festival.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!







