She runs the world! Beyoncé was named the most charitable celebrity of 2016 by DoSomething.org on its annual Celebs Gone Good list, which recognizes stars who use their fame for social change.
The pop superstar, 35, brought awareness to a number of causes this year, including Black Lives Matter, the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and gender equality. Back in August, she brought the mothers of gun violence victims Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Oscar Grant and Trayvon Martin, often called the Mothers of the Movement, to the MTV VMAs. Several of the women appeared in her visual album, Lemonade, holding photos of their late sons, who were victims of high-profile shootings. She also raised more than $82,000 for Flint by asking fans to donate when purchasing tickets to her Formation tour, and she headlined a Tidal charity concert to benefit the Robin Hood Foundation and support education.
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato also topped the Celebs Gone Good list. The Broadway star, 36, gave a moving speech at this year's Tony Awards to remind everyone that “love is love is love” after the tragic June shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Orlando. In addition, he released a song with Jennifer Lopez, “Love Make the World Go Round,” and donated all proceeds to the Hispanic Federation’s Proyecto Somos Orlando initiative. Meanwhile, Swift, 27, donated $1 million to help flood victims in Louisiana, and Lovato, 24, spoke out about mental health issues.
See the whole list of Top 20 Celebs Gone Good below, plus the top five young celebs using their platforms to give back and five Internet stars who promote social change.
1. Beyoncé
2. Lin-Manuel Miranda
3. Taylor Swift
4. Demi Lovato
5. Shailene Woodley
6. John Cena
7. Miley Cyrus
8. Lady Gaga
9. Zendaya
10. Jesse Williams
11. Gina Rodriguez
12. Chance the Rapper
13. Tyler Oakley
14. Serena Williams
15. Yara Shahidi
16. Justin Bieber
17. Shawn Mendes
18. Misha Collins
19. Nyle DiMarco
20. Aziz Ansari
Celebs to Watch in 2017:
1. Rowan Blanchard
2. Amandla Stenberg
3. Jaden Smith
4. Alessia Cara
5. Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler
Top Internet Celebs:
1. The Dolan Twins
2. Markiplier
3. Caspar Lee
4. Cameron Dallas
5. Colleen Ballinger
