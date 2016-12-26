She runs the world! Beyoncé was named the most charitable celebrity of 2016 by DoSomething.org on its annual Celebs Gone Good list, which recognizes stars who use their fame for social change.

The pop superstar, 35, brought awareness to a number of causes this year, including Black Lives Matter, the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and gender equality. Back in August, she brought the mothers of gun violence victims Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Oscar Grant and Trayvon Martin, often called the Mothers of the Movement, to the MTV VMAs. Several of the women appeared in her visual album, Lemonade, holding photos of their late sons, who were victims of high-profile shootings. She also raised more than $82,000 for Flint by asking fans to donate when purchasing tickets to her Formation tour, and she headlined a Tidal charity concert to benefit the Robin Hood Foundation and support education.

