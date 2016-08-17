Another day, another charitable donation by Taylor Swift.

The country music pop princess has vowed to help the victims of the devastating Louisiana floods by donating $1 million to the state’s disaster relief fund.

Big-hearted Swift, 26, released a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday, August 16, revealing how warmly she was greeted by Louisiana residents when she performed there last year.

“We began the 1989 world tour in Louisiana, and the wonderful fans there made us feel completely at home," she said. "The fact that so many people in Louisiana have been forced out of their own homes this week is heartbreaking.”

So far 11 people have been killed by the historic flooding, which has damaged at least 40,000 homes.

“I encourage those who can to help out and send your love and prayers their way during this devastating time,” Swift added.

This is far from the first time the singer — who has an estimated worth of $250 million — has dug deep for a good cause.

Last year she donated $50,000 to a young fan battling cancer, as well as giving the same amount to the nephew of her backup dancer, who was also suffering from the disease.

In 2014 she donated $50,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and back in 2008 she gave $100,000 to the Red Cross in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to help the victims of that flood too.

