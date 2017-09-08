Beyoncé is giving back. The superstar was back in Texas on Friday, September 8, to show support for the people in her hometown of Houston who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. The singer stopped by St. John’s Church, where she grew up, joined by her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The 35-year-old singer was there on behalf of her foundation BeyGOOD and was also accompanied by her mother Tina Knowles Lawson and Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams. The singer’s fan site, @Bey_Legion, shared the moment the “Formation” took the stage to speak to church members and the survivors of the disaster.

"I just wanna say that I’m home. This church is my home. I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting,” the "Formation" singer told the crowd. "I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival."

“Y'all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family,” she continued. “I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

Beyoncé getting emotional while speaking about her church and where she grew up in Houston. 💙 #BeyGOOD #Harvey pic.twitter.com/9TA0cIoG98 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 8, 2017

The singer’s mother and Williams were there earlier in the day to serve lunch to 400 of the hurricane’s victims. "Tina and Michelle are serving food! They're greeting everyone, making them all feel special," Craig Zeno, who was in attendance, told ET.

Beyoncé, Blue, Ms. Tina & Michelle Williams in Houston today to support the #Harvey victims. 💙 #BeyGOOD pic.twitter.com/6cF6CRqdze — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 8, 2017

On August 27, Beyoncé shared a photo on Instagram saying: “Texas you are in my prayers” without announcing if she was donating to the cause like other celebrities did on social media. Instead, the singer made a statement to the Houston Chronicle saying: ”My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

She added: ”I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

"She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected," Rasmus told ET on August 29. "She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.