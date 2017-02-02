Queen Bey has dethroned another! The “Formation” singer’s pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, February 1, is now the most-liked photo on Instagram.

Beyoncé’s post has garnered almost 6.5 million likes on Instagram in just eight hours, surpassing previous title holder Selena Gomez’s sultry Coca-Cola Instagram, which held the record with 6.3 million likes.

Courtesy of Beyonce/Instagram

As previously reported, Beyoncé, 35, surprised fans when she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins later this year.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters,” the 20-time Grammy winner captioned a serene shot of herself baring her pregnant belly while kneeling before a floral arrangement.

Duane Prokop/Getty Images

The Lemonade singer’s announcement comes ahead of her performance at the 2017 Grammy awards on February 12.

"She announced it this way before Grammy fittings and rehearsals, as she knew it would get out," an insider told Us Weekly. "She couldn't repeat the same debut on the show like the [2011] VMAs and didn't want it to take away from her Grammy wins and performance." As fans well remember, Beyoncé confirmed her first pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy by debuting her baby bump at the awards show in 2011.

The songstress, who is nominated in 9 categories, is also set to headline both weekends at Coachella this April.

“They are ecstatic," another source told Us of the power couple. "They have been trying for a long time, and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It’s even better than they wished for." Not to mention, the insider adds, Blue "is so excited to be a big sister!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!