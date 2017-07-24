Grab the tissues! The Big Bang Theory cast revealed that they got emotional on set during Sheldon’s proposal to Amy in the season 10 finale, which aired in May.

During the show’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Friday, July 21, the stars discussed the mood on set before the big moment between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). "I take Polaroids on set, so we must have — what do you think? — hundreds of Polaroids at this point that are all up on our little wall of shame in the wardrobe room, so I obviously I went up to get my camera for this moment," Kaley Cuoco (who plays Penny) said. "I knew we were gonna do it and I had to get the photograph on my Polaroid, and I came down and basically everyone and everyone's mother and friend was behind the camera for this one scene even though we all knew what was gonna happen, but I started crying!”

Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) chimed in, "We were all crying. We were all crying.” Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter) added, “I came as close to crying as is possible for me.”

Cuoco, 31, said it was amazing to see how much their characters have grown since the CBS series premiered in 2007. "You see so many years and so many relationships have transformed and to see that be the pinnacle of the season, it was just really cool and we've all just come a long way,” she said. “We were all kind of crying.”

The group also discussed their favorite Comic-Con memories after a decade of participating in the annual event. Showrunner Steve Molaro recalled interrupting an emotional moment between Cuoco and Galecki, 42, who secretly dated for two years in the show’s early seasons.

"It was our first year here, it was ten years ago and it was 1:30 in the morning and I was going past the hotel bar and I saw my co-workers, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki,” Molaro said. "I thought, 'Hey, I'm gonna go hang out with them.' I didn't know a) They were secretly dating and b) They were right in the middle of a fight, so I walked up and I could see she's about to cry and I'm like, 'I'm gonna go.' And [Kaley’s like], 'No, it's fine! No, stay!’”

Cuoco joked that the awkward encounter brought them closer. "I think it was a great bonding moment. I come to you now for all my relationship problems ever since that day. I don't remember what we were fighting about,” she said. "I forced you to stay, for sure. It's a good memory though, isn't it?"

Earlier this year, the show was renewed for two more seasons, which will take the show through season 12.

