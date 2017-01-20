His face says it all. Former POTUS Bill Clinton didn’t look too thrilled during President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20. Watch his sad expressions in the video above!



The 42nd president — who attended the inaugural festivities with his wife and Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton — did not crack a smile during the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host’s first oration as commander in chief.



When Trump, 70, was introduced as the 45th president of the United States, Bill, who was standing in the crowd next to Hillary and former First Lady Michelle Obama, looked visibly tense and bit his lip. The former secretary of state, 69, and Obama, 52, also failed to smile, but did not look quite as solemn as Bill.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Clintons arrived at the Capitol for the real estate tycoon’s swearing-in ceremony at around 10:21 a.m. ET on Friday morning. Hillary — who beat Trump by nearly 3 million popular votes, with 65,844,954 to his 62,979,879 — donned an all-white pantsuit for the historic ceremony. Jimmy Carter and former first couple George W. Bush and Laura Bush were also in attendance. However, George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, were unable to make it last-minute because of health issues.

Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

Hillary took to Twitter on Friday, opening up about why she decided to partake in the celebration of Trump’s presidency.



"I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values," the former New York senator wrote. "I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration"



