Bill Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt revealed that his client is planning on teaching teens about sexual assault prevention following the disgraced star’s sexual assault case, which ended in a mistrial.

Wyatt and his associate, Ebonee Benson, revealed on Good Day Alabama on Thursday, June 22, that Cosby wants to "get back to work" with a motivational speaking tour.

“We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to [Birmingham] sometime in July … to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby," Wyatt said. “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

When asked how Cosby, 79, was doing, Wyatt said: “He was excited to go home — his life was at stake, his freedom was at stake — go home and spend time with Mrs. Cosby and his children and just celebrate Father's Day."

As previously reported, a Montgomery County, Pittsburgh, judge announced that the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked” and declared a mistrial on Saturday, June 17. District Attorney prosecutors later declared they would retry the case.

Cosby, who pleaded not guilty, had been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and could have faced up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting Andrea Constant in 2004.

The TV icon has also been accused of sexual assault by numerous other women, but has denied the allegations.

