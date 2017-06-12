Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, accompanied the actor to court on Monday, June 12, for the first time since his sexual assault trial began a week ago.

Camille, 73, was spotted smiling and walking arm-in-arm with her husband into the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. She wore a gray patterned top, black pants and black sunglasses, while The Cosby Show actor, 79, donned a suit and carried a cane.

There are currently no plans for Camille, who has been married to the comedian since 1964, to take the stand in the trial, but she has been deposed twice in cases related to her husband, according to ABC News.

Camille’s appearance marked the first time a family member has joined him at court. Bill’s Cosby Show costars Phylicia Rashad and Keshia Knight Pulliam attended his first day at court on Monday, June 5. Sheila Frazier, who played Cosby’s wife in the 1978 film California Suite, supported him on Wednesday, June 7.



Bill and Camille's four daughters, Erika, 52, Erinn, 50, Ensa, 44, and Evin, 40, have yet to attend the highly publicized trial, but they still stand behind their father. “Bill’s wife and daughters both fully support him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last week.

As previously reported, the comedian is facing charges on three counts of aggravated indecent assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. She testified about the incident, which allegedly took place at the actor’s Philadelphia-area home in 2004, last week. More than 50 women have come forward with similar sexual assault allegations, but the actor has denied all claims of wrongdoing.

